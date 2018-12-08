Wanted Washington man on Facebook: ‘Calm down, I’m going to turn myself in’

RICHLAND, W.A. (WHDH)- A Washington man may have been able to evade police the first time, but he could not escape the long arm of Facebook.

It is not clear what crime 38-year-old Anthony Akers is accused of committing, but from the comments he has left on his own mugshot, it is clear he knows what he did was wrong.

Like many police departments, officers in Richland, Washington, were seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect by posting on Facebook.

They were not expecting the suspect himself to offer a tip.

Shortly after the photo published on November 28, Akers commented, “Calm down, I’m going to turn myself in.” Sparking a viral post that has garnered over 2,000 shares.

Officers playing along sent a comment back, offering him a “ride” to the station.

As of Dec. 4, Akers had still not turned himself in and in a long post to police, he apologized for his “commitment issues,” and told police that if he did not comply by lunchtime the following day he would call for a ride.

He thanked the police for giving him another chance, and signed the post, “P.S. you’re beautiful.”

Akers turned himself into authorities on Wednesday after “tying up some loose ends.”

