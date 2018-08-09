Wanted woman convicted of motor vehicle homicide turns herself in to police

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A convicted felon wanted by Yarmouth police for providing officers with a fake name turned herself in Thursday, officials said.

Gina Giovangelo, 26, who has 20 prior criminal charges, including a conviction for homicide while driving intoxicated in 2010, turned herself in Barnstable District Court.

Police say Giovangelo was stopped by Yarmouth police Aug. 3 and provided an officer with a fake name.

