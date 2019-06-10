WATERFORD, Maine (AP) — Game wardens in Maine say they have located human remains while searching for a man who has been missing since last fall.

The warden service says Monday the remains were located in a wooded area in Waterford on Sunday while the wardens were searching for evidence about the disappearance of 50-year-old Ricky Lee Howard. Howard was last seen near his Waterford home on Oct. 5 of last year.

Wardens located the remains about a mile into the woods near a bog in a spruce grove. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says the remains are being examined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

