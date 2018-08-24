Wareham animal control searching for owner of abandoned pit bull

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wareham animal control officers are searching for a person they believe abandoned a pit bull at a rest area on Interstate-195.

Officers responding to a report of a loose and aggressive pit bull at the rest area Friday morning found the dog in the parking lot and eventually got it to calm down by providing it with treats, according to a post on the Wareham Department of Natural Resources Facebook page.

The dog has been transferred to the Lakeville Animal Shelter for holding and is not available for adoption or fostering, officials said.

“We strongly believe this male pit was dumped at the rest area along this busy stretch of highway,” the post read. “We have not received any reports of missing dogs matching this big fella. The dog did not have a collar and a chip was not discovered during the initial check.”

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to call Wareham Animal Control at 508-291-3100 extension 3180.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)