Wareham beach closed due to high levels of bacteria

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say a beach in Wareham has been shut down due to high levels of bacteria.

Water samples taken by the town’s board of health on July 2 and 3 revealed that the bacteria levels at Swift’s Neck Beach were elevated.

Simming is not advised until further notice and could cause illness, officials say.

The beach will be retested on Tuesday.

