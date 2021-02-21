Wareham crews search for person who fell through ice

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are trying to recover a man who fell through the ice in Wareham, officials said Sunday.

The Plymouth County Dive Team was searching a pond used for flooding cranberry bogs off County Road after witnesses reported a man falling through the ice at 4:30 p.m., firefighters said.

Crews working in shifts searched the water in what officials said was a recovery operation.

No information about the man was immediately released.

