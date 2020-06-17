Wareham Fire Department announces ‘untimely passing’ of 30-year veteran

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wareham Fire Department announced earlier this week that they are mourning the “untimely passing” of a 30-year veteran who was well-known in the community.

The department announced the passing of Kenneth “Kenny” Baptiste in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Kenny was a long time Wareham Fire Department member for over 30 years and was a well-known face throughout the town,” the department wrote. “He sat on the Prudential Committee Board for the Wareham Fire District.”

Baptiste at one point also served as a patrolman with the Wareham Police Department, officials said.

“We express great sympathy to his family and all of his friends during this very difficult time,” the department added.

Baptiste’s cause of death was not immediately known.

