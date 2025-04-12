WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fire in Wareham late Friday night that left one person dead and another hospitalized.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Kimberly Court around 8:45 p.m. found it fully involved with heavy smoke and flames, according to Wareham Fire Chief Patrick Haskell.

One adult was found seriously injured and rushed to the hospital.

Another was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

“On behalf of the Wareham Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family that lost a loved one and a home last night,” Haskell said in a statement. “This is a terrible tragedy for them and our community.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

