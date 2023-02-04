WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Wareham firefighters are being hailed for springing into action to rescue a dog that fell through ice in Wareham on Saturday amid sub-zero conditions.

Wareham fire crews responded to Barker Road around 7 a.m. after learning that a dog had fallen through the iceo nt he pond.

When Assistant Chief Mark Rogers saw the dog struggling in the water about 150 feet from shore, Engine 1 Capt. Micky Bird, along with firefighters Chris Barrasso, Alex Estes, and Chris Callinan quickly deployed onto the ice and rescued the dog, named Dakota.

Dakota was brought to a waiting rescue vehicle to warm up before being taken to a veterinarian for further treatment. It is estimated Dakota was in the water about 20 minutes.

Wareham Police and Department of Natural Resources, along with Wareham EMS assisted at the scene.

