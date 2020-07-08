Wareham firetruck involved in head-on collision with 2 cars

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham firetruck was involved in a head-on collision with two cars Wednesday night.

The crash prompted a large response to the overpass connecting Route 28 to Interstate 95.

Both cars were heavily damaged and the front of the firetruck bent by the force of impact.

One firefighter was taken to Tobey Hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries. There was no word on any other potential injuries.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

