Wareham man accused of beating woman with hammer, setting building on fire

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham man is facing attempted murder and arson charges after prosecutors say he knocked a woman unconscious with a hammer, doused her with a flammable liquid, and set the building she was in on fire, officials said.

A Plymouth County Grand Jury returned indictments Friday against Mondel Johnson, 40, of Wareham, on two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, arson of a dwelling, two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction of property, a spokeswoman for the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said.

Wareham firefighters responding to a reported structure fire in an abandoned building on Restful Lane in East Wareham on March 29 found a female victim who said she had been trapped inside the building but managed to escape.

An investigation revealed that Johnson entered the building with the woman before kicking her in the back, hitting her in the back of the head with a hammer, pouring flammable liquid over her when she was unconscious, and setting the building on fire, prosecutors said.

The woman, who said she regained consciousness and managed to escaped the building, was taken to Tobey Hospital to be treated for a head injury.

Johnson is expected to be arraigned on the charges in Brockton Superior Court at a later date.

