Wareham man accused of driving drunk with child passenger

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham man accused of driving drunk with a child in the car is expected to face a judge Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an erratic operator on Cranberry Highway about 6 p.m. Saturday determined the driver was heading to an address on Edgewater Drive and stopped the car as it pulled into a driveway, according to a Wareham Police Department press release.

The driver, Robert A. Place, 48, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, child endangerment while operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, operating to endanger, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

In a statement, Wareham Police Chief John Walcek said, “Sadly, we have a child that was put in harm’s way because of the actions of an adult. One of our most important duties is protecting those that cannot protect themselves.”

Place, who was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)