WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - For the fourth time, Raymond Cardoza has been charged with drinking and driving. Investigators say, now, those actions coast a young man his life.

“We’re still trying to process the grief we’re going through loosing our son. This was a tragedy that should of been avoided,” said Tim Murray, the victim’s father.

Jordan Hansen, 25, was riding his motorcycle on Cranberry Highway in Wareham Friday night when police say Cardoza was driving without a license and cut Hansen off, then drove away.

“I just saw the car go by and I got a little closer and my brain was like ‘oh … then oh’ and the bottom piece of the car was in the road,” said Chelsea Demers, who spotted the damaged car.

Demers says she drove up on the crash scene as Cardoza was leaving it and put two and two together. She directed police to the car which was parked a quarter of a mile away at Cardoza’s sister’s home.

“You have repeat individuals that are gonna drive no matter what, doesn’t matter if they have a license or not. They’re gonna get behind the wheel and completely destroy people, communities. Its a terrible thing,” said Jordyn Carpenter, prosecutor.

Cardoza’s defense attorney says the 67-year-old was sober for a while but relapsed.

“His 48-year-old daughter passed away last year … she had an asthma attack, problems breathing and dies as a result. I would say that effected his ability to remain sober,” said Jean Whitney, Defense Attorney.

Now one family if left mourning, while another suffers a different loss. Seeing their loved one behind bars.

“My heart goes out to their family,” said Renee Serrano, Cardoza’s sister.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)