Wareham man arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in 2016, officials said.

Alando Santos, 47, of East Wareham, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. when an officer spotted him driving in the area of Onset Avenue and East Boulevard, according to Wareham police.

He was ordered held without bail on a warrant out of Plymouth Superior Court stemming from an Oct. 3, 2016 crash that left a pedestrian dead.

