Wareham man arrested in string of thefts at Shaw’s supermarket

WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - A Wareham man is facing charges after police say he stole credit cards and money from unsuspecting customers at a Shaw’s supermarket in the town.

Bradford Hall, 25, was arrested Wednesday in connection with thefts that happened at the store on April 3, April 10 and April 12, officials said.

Hall is accused of stealing from a number of customers as they shopped in the store. He’s also accused of stealing a pocketbook from a car in the Swifts Beach area on April 17.

Hall was ordered held pending an arraignment Thursday in Wareham District Court. He is charged with larceny, receiving a stolen credit card and improper use of a credit card.

