Wareham man facing drug, weapons charges when found unconscious in running car

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham man is facing drug and weapons charges after a search yielded a loaded gun, a large amount of marijuana and narcotics.

Troopers responding to an area on Route 1 in Chelsea for reports of a stopped vehicle found 30-year-old Brian Barr unconscious in the driver’s seat with his vehicle partially stopped in a construction zone and partially in an active travel lane, state police said.

Officers noticed that the car was still in gear and that Barr was holding the car in place with his foot on the brake pedal.

After about two minutes, officers were able to wake Barr and concluded he was under the influence before placing him under arrest, according to police.

A search of the vehicle led officers to find a large amount of marijuana along with prescription medication that allegedly did not belong to Barr.

A loaded Glock 22 firearm along with over 150 rounds of various ammunition was also found.

Barr is facing a number of charges including, operating under the influence of drugs and alcohol, possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute and illegal possession of a firearm.

