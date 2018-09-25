Wareham man facing drunken driving charge after nearly hitting police cruiser head-on

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Wareham man is facing a drunken driving charge after police say he nearly hit an officer’s cruiser head-on early Tuesday morning.

An officer was patrolling the area of Cranberry Highway near Onset Avenue about 1 a.m. when a motorist speeding toward him crossed over the double yellow line and forced him to swerve to avoid being struck, according to Wareham police.

The driver, who allegedly accelerated after the near-miss, pulled into the Rosewood Motel, where a traffic stop was conducted.

Thomas Tuell was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

