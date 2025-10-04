WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham man who was hospitalized after an explosion at his home on Friday is now facing a criminal charge in connection with the incident, officials announced.

Mark W. Halpin, 50, is being held on $15,000 cash bail on charges of possessing explosive devices and the materials to create them pending his arraigment next week. Officials say additional charges may be sought.

Wareham police, fire, and members of the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office responded to Aunt Maryville Lane early Friday afternoon after receiving a report of an explosion in a dwelling.

Halpin was located at the scene and was transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wareham Fire Department, State Police bomb technicians and fire investigators, the DFS Joint Hazard Incident Response Team, and FBI bomb technicians secured the site to ensure no danger to the public.

They worked through the night to safely remove a large quantity of energetic material from the residence and a nearby shed. A DFS Rehab unit was deployed to support first responders’ health and safety.

Samples of those materials were retained for testing and will be submitted to the State Police Crime Lab. The remainder posed an explosive hazard and were safely transported to a remote location, where they were disposed of without incident.

