Surveillance video shows a person throwing a dog off the Stonebridge in Onset Saturday.

In the video posted by the Wareham Department of Natural Resources, the owner was seen jumping right in after it.

The dog is OK, according to Wareham officials.

Officials say they know who the owner is and are investigating.

