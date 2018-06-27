Wareham officials issue warning after coyote injures German Shepherd on walking trail

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Wareham are warning the public after a German Shepherd was injured during a run-in with a coyote.

The Wareham Department of Natural Resources was alerted Monday to a past incident where a coyote and a German Shepherd were involved in a brief altercation on the walking trails near Cranberry Grove Way off Swifts Beach Road.

The German Shepherd sustained a puncture wound and was treated for minor injuries. The owner was able to scare the coyote off.

“This department has NO confirmation if the coyote is in fact rabid, as it was not captured,” the Wareham DNR said in a statement. “We must deem all exposures with wildlife as ‘possibly rabid’ in an abundance of caution. The area was walked by department officers and no further sightings have been reported.”

The statement continued, “WDNR reminds everyone on the importance of vaccinating their pets against rabies. Remember to always keep your dog leashed while walking and to report any interactions they have with wildlife to WDNR.”

