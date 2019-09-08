Wareham officials seek man who allegedly stole parking tickets, threw them down drain

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wareham officials are searching for a man who allegedly stole parking tickets off of several cars and threw them down a storm drain Sunday, saying he could’ve caused the drivers major headaches.

The man walking with a woman on East Boulevard shortly before 5 p.m. allegedly grabbed tickets off of several parked cars, according to surveillance video posted by the Wareham Department of Natural Resources. The man then allegedly put the tickets in a storm drain before heading toward East Central Avenue.

“The marine life of Onset Bay will not be appreciative of his littering,” the department posted, adding it was working to negate the tickets for the drivers. “While the drivers of these vehicles were parked illegally, had this video not surfaced, these tickets would have gone as unpaid and the owners would not be able to renew their vehicle registrations and drivers licenses.”

Officials are asking anyone who can identify the people in the video to contact the Wareham Department of Natural Resources at 508-291-3100 ext. 3180 or dnr@wareham.ma.us, or text “WarehamPD” to 274637.

