Wareham police arrest man accused of assaulting woman walking with her baby

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wareham police have arrested an assault suspect accused of physically accosting a woman as she was walking with her baby on Sunday.

Officers responding to the scene on 11th Street near Waban Avenue around 10:15 a.m Sunday spoke with a woman who said the suspect approached her from behind and “physically accosted her” while she was walking down the street with her baby.

The mother and child were not injured in the incident and she was able to take a photo of the man as he ran away.

Several hours after asking for help finding the suspect, police announced that he had been placed under arrest.

His name has not been released.

