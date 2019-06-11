Wareham police arrest man accused of threatening to burn down his own home

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham man is facing an attempted arson charge after police say he doused several items in his home with gasoline and threatened to set them ablaze.

Officers responding to a report of a man threatening to burn down his home on Monday determined that Ben Baum, 23, of Onset, had just doused several items in gasoline before fleeing the scene, according to Wareham police.

He was arrested several hours later in Bourne on a charge of attempted arson of a dwelling.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)