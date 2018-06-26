Wareham police arrest man, woman on drug charges

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Wareham residents are facing drug charges after police say they found cocaine during a traffic stop Monday afternoon.

Stephanie Dors, 47, and Robert Mahan, 27, both of West Wareham, were arrested about 12:50 p.m. following a traffic stop on Swifts Beach Road.

Dors is facing a charge of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute. Mahan was arrested on a charge of illegally possessing cocaine.

Both were expected to be arraigned in Wareham District Court.

