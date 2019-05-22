Wareham police ask for help in search for vehicle vandalism suspect

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wareham police are asking for help the public as they search for the person responsible for damaging multiple vehicles early Monday morning.

Officers dispatched to a reported vandalism on Plymouth Avenue about 3:55 a.m. soon learned that other calls were coming in from other locations in the Shangri-La area, according to Wareham police.

Calls also came in later in the morning from the Cranberry Highway area between Santos Drive and Perry’s Ice Cream and the Lakeside Trailer Park.

Police say it appears that at each location a bat or other blunt object was used to smash windows and other parts of the vehicles.

Anyone with information is urged to call Wareham police at (508) 295-1212 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (508) 291-2300.

