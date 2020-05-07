Wareham police buying gift cards from struggling businesses, donating them to families in need

Left to right: Communications Officer Sibby Flaherty, Field Training Officer Jen Braley, Officer Calib Larue, and Lieutenant Walter Correia (Wareham Police Dept.)

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - In an effort to support struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, police officers in Wareham are buying gift cards from every restaurant and grocery store in the town.

“Members of the Wareham Police Department are purchasing $50 gift cards from every Wareham restaurant and grocery store,” officials said in a press release.

The gift cards will be donated to families in need throughout the year, police said.

Some businesses have closed due to the coronavirus outbreak but the department said that its officers will purchase gift cards when they reopen.

Anyone who knows a family that would benefit from a gift card is urged to contact Wareham police.

