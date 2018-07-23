Wareham police nab barricaded break-in suspect

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A break-in suspect who barricaded himself inside a house in Wareham was nabbed by police Saturday night, officials said.

Officers investigating a report of a person breaking into a shed on Ryder Street about 7:50 p.m. said they were drawn to a nearby house when they heard a woman screaming that a man had just broken in, according to a Wareham Police Department press release issued Monday.

After determining that the suspect had barricaded himself in the woman’s basement, one of the police officers kicked open the basement door and caught Kealynd Schalet, 23, of Roslindale, as he tried to run away from the scene.

An investigation revealed Schalet had stolen items from a nearby shed before breaking into the woman’s house in an attempt to evade capture, police said.

Schalet was expected to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court on charges of breaking and entering to commit a felony, larceny from a building, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, trespassing, breaking and entering for a misdemeanor, and interfering with a police officer.

