Wareham police nab fugitive wanted on drug charges

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wareham police arrested a fugitive wanted on drug charges in New Hampshire Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man acting erratically in the street on Naushon Road about 8:15 a.m. found Christopher Stahl, 31, of Wareham and determined he was wanted by authorities in New Hampshire on drug charges, according to Wareham police.

Stahl was expected to be arraigned in Wareham District Court Friday on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

