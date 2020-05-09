Wareham police officer rescues family dog from burning building

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A passing Wareham police officer went into a burning trailer home to save a family’s dog, pulling the pooch from a smoke-filled room.

Officer Chris Conner was on his way home from work Friday afternoon when he saw the fire and rushed over to help. The family told him a dog was inside — not that he could tell through the smoke and flames.

“The people outside told me there was a dog, i couldn’t see the dog till he was a foot in front of me,” Conner said. “[It was] completely smoke filed, hard to breathe, when i got down I could see no where in bedrooms barely, the windows started popping and I exited the trailer, I got overwhelmed.”

Conner said the German Shepard “wouldn’t have lasted long” if he hadn’t been rescued, but joked he was still cautious about approaching him.

“I was lucky he was friendly,” Conner said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)