Wareham police officers rescue suspected drunken driver from burning car after crash

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Wareham police officers pulled a suspected drunken driver from a burning car after a violent, head-on crash late Thursday night, officials.

Officers Chris Corner and Jen Braley were responding to a reported motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Minot Avenue and Indian Neck Road about 10:20 p.m. when they found a vehicle with heavy front-end damage, a burning engine and an operator trapped inside unresponsive, according to Wareham police.

Corner used a fire extinguisher to knock down the visible flames before pulling the victim, Daicia Rezendes, 28, of Marion, from the burning wreck. Braley helped carry her to safety.

Rezendes will be summonsed to court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say a preliminary investigation determined Rezendes crossed the center line and struck the other vehicle head-on. The two people in the other car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Braley was treated at Tobey Hosptial for a minor injury.

In a statement, Acting Wareham Police Chief John Walcek said, “These two officers put themselves in harm’s way to rescue a woman from a burning car. Chris Corner and Jenn Braley are dedicated police officers, and I am very proud of their actions.”

