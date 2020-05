WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Polie and Natural Resource officers in Wareham rescued a fox who had become stuck in a sewer grate Wednesday.

A little soap and some vegetable oil were used to help the animal slip free.

It was given a bath and officers checked the animal for injury but found it was in good health.

It was later released back into the wild.

