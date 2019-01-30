Wareham police searching for burglary suspect who skipped court while out on bail

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wareham are turning to the public for help in tracking down a burglary suspect who skipped a court appearance Tuesday while out on bail, authorities announced Wednesday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Anthony J. Vieira, 24, after he failed to appear in court to answer to charges connected to a breaking and entering at two jewelry stores last year, according to the Wareham Police Department.

Vieira, who was arrested after a foot pursuit in November, was released on $3,500 bail after a judge rejected a request from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office that he be held on $10,000 bail.

He is also said to be wanted in connection with an incident that occurred in Fall River on Jan. 22.

“The officers of the Wareham Police Department work very hard to keep the town of Wareham a safe place. They accomplish this through diligent patrols, community interaction, and by arresting people who commit crimes,” Acting Police Chief John Walcek said in a statement. “On a chilly Sunday morning in November, several officers pursued Mr. Vieira, who aggressively tried to escape their dragnet and now here we are again looking for this man who is already a convicted felon.”

Anyone with information on Vieira’s whereabouts is asked to call Wareham police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)