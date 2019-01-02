Wareham police searching for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured woman

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wareham police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a 34-year-old woman on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of the Krua Thai II restaurant on Cranberry Highway about 5:45 p.m. found a Plymouth woman with serious injuries, according to Wareham police. She was flown to Rhode Island Hospital Trauma Center.

The vehicle that struck her is described as a silver SUV-type vehicle that fled toward Bourne.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wareham police at 508-295-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)