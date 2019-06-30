Wareham police searching for man accused of assaulting woman walking with her baby

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wareham police are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify an assault suspect accused of physically accosting a woman as she was walking with her baby on Sunday.

Officers responding to the scene on 11th Street near Waban Avenue around 10:15 a.m Sunday spoke with a woman who said the suspect approached her from behind and “physically accosted her” while she was walking down the street with her baby.

The victim was uninjured and able to take a photo of the suspect as he fled the area.

The man is said to be in his late teens or early 20s.

He is between 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 6 feet with a “stocky muscular build.”

He was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt, long black athletic pants, and sneakers with a white bottom and wide black stripe across the sole.

He was seen loitering on Eleventh Street before the alleged assault took place, police say.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wareham police at 508-295-1212.

