WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wareham police are turning to the public for help as they search for a person who robbed a Subway at gunpoint on Friday morning

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the Cranberry Highway sub shop around 10:50 a.m. learned a masked suspect had brandished a firearm while telling the workers to open the cash register, according to Wareham police.

The person fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers later located a toy revolver wrapped in electrical tape in a nearby roadside ditch.

Anyone with information about the person or vehicle above is asked to call Det. Zina Kelsch at 508-295-1206 ext. 2235 or call the anonymous tip line at www.warehampolice.com.

