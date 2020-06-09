Wareham police searching for missing man last seen near Onset Pier

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wareham are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing man who was last seen near the Onset Pier on Monday afternoon.

Daniel Smith, 47, was seen near the pier in Onset Village around 4 p.m., according to the Wareham Police Department.

The Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Search and Rescue Unit has been activated to help locate Smith.

Smith is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 300 pounds, with unshaven facial stubble. He was said to be wearing a dark green hoody with black shorts and carrying a duffle bag.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wareham police at 508-295-1212.

