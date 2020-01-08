Wareham police seek help in search for missing 14-year-old girl

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wareham Police Department is turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 14-year-old girl.

Sadie Jones was reported missing Wednesday by her foster parent, according to the Wareham Police Department.

Jones has been known to be-friend a teen boy that goes by the nickname “Tay,” police said.

She is described as white, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 100 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Karl Baptiste at 508-295-1212.

