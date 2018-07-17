Wareham police seek man accused of nearly running over officer

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wareham police are searching for a New Bedford man accused of nearly running over an officer while trying to evade arrest, officials said.

An officer working an off-duty detail on Hathaway Street about 10:50 a.m. Monday stopped a vehicle driven by Jazz Tavares, 29, because he knew that Tavares had a revoked driver’s license, according to police. The officer said while he was speaking with him, Tavares aggressively hit the gas, forcing him to run out of the way to avoid being struck.

Minutes later, the vehicle was stopped on Cranberry Highway, and officers found that a woman who had previously been a passenger was now behind the wheel.

The woman, identified as Kristina Boucher-Szwedko, 26, of Mattapoisett, refused to cooperate with police and was arrested on charges of bein gan accessory after the fact of a felony, interfering with the duties of a police officer, and numerous motor vehicle violations.

Two small children who were in the car were removed and given to a family member.

Tavares is now being sought on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, operating to endanger, failure to stop for police, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)