WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wareham worked together Wednesday night to corral a 300-pound pig.

Officers worked to lasso the pig that was found wandering on Fearing Hill Road and returned it to its rightful owner.

Officers could be seen petting the hog as it happily munched on some grass.

