Wareham residents up in arms after Wendy’s manager bashes town in response to complaint

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wendy’s customer from Wareham is upset over the way a manager handled his complaint. He said he got an apology but, it was insulting.

Matt Rose said he registered a complaint against the Wendy’s off of the Cranberry Highway after the fast-food joint took too long to make his order.

“In total, you can see eight employees in the building,” Rose said. “And one person working an entire lobby full of customers.”

About a week later, Rose received an email from the district manager of the location who identified himself as, Keith.

The email read, “I apologize for your experiences at this location. Not an excuse but the town of Wareham has little to no talent pool to hire from.”

Keith continued to say that good employees are, “hard to come by, as most are recovering addicts, and we cannot hire them.”

What started as a bad burger order is now creating a stir around town.

“He bashed the town, he bashed the people of Wareham,” he said. “That is not the problem and if that was the problem then why is it just Wendy’s? Why isn’t it every other restaurant on the strip?”

The district manager did not respond to 7New’s request for comment.

Though, Wendy’s Corporate released a statement in regards to the email reading, “These comments are inconsistent with the company’s values and do not reflect Wendy’s hiring practices. We work hard to create a welcoming and inclusive environment in our restaurants, and will address this appropriately.”

Rose said he wants an apology for what he considers to be an inflammatory response to his complaint and he wants the company to show it cares about its customers.

“Ultimately, I mean, you have offended the entire town,” Rose said. It is not OK.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)