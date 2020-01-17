Wareham restaurant raising money for owner’s daughter who was injured in deadly Holy Cross van crash

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A restaurant in Wareham is raising money for the owner’s daughter who was seriously injured in a crash in Florida involving a van that was carrying the Holy Cross women’s rowing time.

The staff at Kool Kone is donating every cent they collect Friday to Tom Strom, the father of Holy Cross sophomore Hannah Strom.

Strom, of Marion, was injured when the van she was riding in with her crewmates collided head-on with a red Dodge Ram pickup truck near the Barber Bridge in Vero Beach around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities said. They were heading to a training session.

Grace Rett, a 20-year-old sophomore from Uxbridge, was killed in the crash.

Paige Cohen, Anne Comcowich, Maggie O’Leary, and Bianca McIver are all recovering in the hospital, along with coach Patrick Diggins. Strom also remains hospitalized with an array of serious injuries.

RELATED: Holy Cross identifies rowers who remain hospitalized following deadly crash

“She has a broken femur, a broken pelvis,” Kool Kone manager Melanie Zacamy said. “She has bleeding on the brain but she’s in stable condition.”

Zacamy says the Strom’s travel expenses and Hannah’s medical needs are going to be costly. Staffers hung up purple ribbons, put up a sign, and attached Hannah’s photo to several tip jars in an effort to raise funds for the family.

Friends, locals, and strangers from far and wide flocked to the restaurant with the hope of making a positive difference.

“I hope that it can make an impact somehow,” Paige Franklin said. Andrew Daniel added, “Community helping the community, so I figured I’d come by, donate a little, and help the family.”

Strom is said to be getting stronger every day. One of her crewmates, Maegan Moriarty, has since been released from the hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)