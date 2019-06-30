Wareham teen accused of pulling down woman’s pants as she walked with baby

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A teen who allegedly pulled down a Wareham woman’s pants while she was walking with her baby Sunday may face charges of indecent assault and battery, police said

Officers responding to the scene on 11th Street near Waban Avenue around 10:15 a.m Sunday spoke with a woman who said the suspect approached her from behind and “physically accosted her” while she was walking down the street with her baby, police said.

The suspect, later identified as a Wareham teen, allegedly pulled the mother’s pants down and ran away.

Several hours after asking for help finding the suspect, police said they interviewed the teen at his home and placed him into custody. He could face a charge of indecent assault and battery, police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)