Wareham teen facing charges in rash of vehicle break-ins

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A Wareham teen suspected of being responsible for more than a dozen recent vehicle break-ins in Middleborough is facing criminal charges, police say.

The 17-year-old boy, whose name has not been released because of his age, will be arraigned in Wareham Juvenile Court on two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle during the nighttime, Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a statement Friday.

The teen is being considered a person of interest in more than a dozen other vehicle break-ins.

Police say 19 vehicles were broken into in downtown Middleborough overnight Thursday.

After reviewing surveillance images from businesses and homes in the area, detectives identified the 17-year-old, who is known to police, as their suspect.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a vehicle break-in last week is asked to call the Middleborough Police Department at 508-947-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)