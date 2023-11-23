WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old woman from Wareham is being charged for allegedly operating under the influence and negligent driving after officials say she crashed into a cranberry bog overnight.

The Wareham Police Department said officers came across the driver, Alisha McGough, after they were called to Maple Springs Road just after midnight for a report of a car crash.

According to police, McGough’s vehicle ended up partially submerged as a result of the crash and that when officers arrived, a good Samaritan was in the process of helping the 31-year-old get out.

Authorities did not say whether the driver was injured, but noted she was the only occupant at the time of the crash.

Wareham PD added that after an investigation, McGough was charged with Operating Under the Influence – Alcohol and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and that she would be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Friday.

