Jill Roy of Wareham is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game.

Roy chose to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on investing some of her winnings in real estate.

She purchased her winning ticket at Top of the Hill Liquors on Wareham Road (Route 6) in Marion. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

