PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the possibility that a massive warehouse fire in Rhode Island was connected to a meth lab following the arrest of two people Friday.

Officers took 34-year-old Joseph Green and 30-year-old Megan Gammage into custody on arrest warrants following the blaze that sparked at the old Roberts Chemical Building in Pawtucket, police said.

Green allegedly lit himself on fire, requiring treatment for burns at a local hospital.

Investigators allegedly found bottles filled with explosive chemicals and drug paraphernalia in the rubble.

