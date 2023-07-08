7Weather- It’s another warm and humid day. We’ll see more clouds this weekend than previous days. There’s a chance for storms both days this weekend. The forecast turns more unsettled by Monday.

Our temperatures started off in the upper 60s/low 70s. Low cloud cover is slow to clear, especially for Cape Cod and the Islands. We’ll have sun and clouds today. Highs inland head for the upper 80s. Temperatures along the coast will be in the upper 70s/ low 80s. It stays humid today.

There’s a stationary front to our west that will influence our weather this weekend. We’ll keep the chance for isolated storms both days. The best chance for an isolated shower/storm will be north and west of the region today. An isolated shower could drift into MetroWest.

Tonight, the threat for showers/storms fades. Areas of fog redevelop. Overnight lows stay in the upper 60s/low 70s. Tomorrow we’ll have more cloud cover. Right now, it looks like storm chances hold off until late evening.

Monday looks like the soggiest days with showers and storms around.

If you’re a fan of the heat, it comes back around Wednesday. Highs head for the upper 80s/low 90s Wednesday/Thursday.

Meteorologist Melanie Black