Warm & Muggy Sunday

The morning peeks of sunshine today were a nice treat (and upgrade) in the forecast! However, today’s wet weather was “delayed but not denied” (as JR and Chris like to say) – working in around mid-day and sticking around through this evening. A warm front is currently trying to work through the area, and we’ll still have some showers overnight tonight as well as some locally dense fog. Temps will warm from the low 50s (current temps as I type this blog) to the low 60s by tomorrow morning. Sunday is very different from Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a case of the “muggies.” Still, we’ll track a chance for more showers and even a few thunderstorms tomorrow.

The bulk of the morning past about 8am looks like it should be mainly dry. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm early on in the day – but it’s really during the afternoon that we have a better chance of seeing these raindrops; between 1-5pm as a cold front slides through.

So, if you have tickets to the game at Fenway tomorrow, be prepared for this chance for an isolated shower/storm.

Highs tomorrow are well above average and with a breeze out of the WSW, even the coastline will make it into the mid to upper 70s (depending on how much sunshine we can break through the clouds early on in the day):

If the “Frizz Factor” is a concern for you, don’t worry. It’s really “one and done” with our muggy day tomorrow. Dewpoints will be back in the more comfortable zone for the start of the work week – and what’s better news than that?? It stays warm next week! Of course, the 7Day forecast could always change, but for now it’s lookin’ mighty fine for next week. Next chance for a passing shower will be late Tuesday into early Wednesday. I’m liking the looks of the consistent 70s! Have a great rest of your weekend. – Breezy