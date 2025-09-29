It’s been a warm start to fall so far, but we do have some cooler days ahead!

Overnight into Tuesday morning we will have clouds around that will prevent a sharper temperature drop. Lows will be mild in the mid to upper 50s.

That’s not the case Tuesday. Most areas will top off in the upper 70s. The good news is that humidity will be low and refreshing. Otherwise, skies will be bright with some high thin clouds around.

Wednesday will be the first noticeably cooler day. Morning lows will be a bit on the chilly side in the low 40s with afternoon highs in the low 60s. A breeze will make the day feel pretty brisk. At least the sun will be shining and humidity is looking bone dry!

Thursday morning will be downright cold. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 30s with afternoon highs near 60 degrees. The sun will help it feel a bit warmer, but it’ll overall be another crisp day.

Friday morning is trending even colder with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs will rebound nicely to the upper 60s to low 70s, though, with the help of the sunny pattern.

Then we completely flip-flop again! Saturday, Sunday and Monday will both all bright and in the low 80s.

Saturday is the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Boston, and it will feature a rolling start from 8-10 a.m. when temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.