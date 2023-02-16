Record-breaking warm weather returned this week, representing a mix of good and bad news for various industries.

Where some have been able to enjoy the weather and start their spring and summer seasons early, others have been hurting.

At the Brookline Golf Course in Brookline, also known as Putterham, officials are charging just $20 for nine holes and $30 for 18 holes. Plenty of golfers have jumped at the opportunity.

“Any chance I can play golf, I’ll do it,” one golfer told 7NEWS on Thursday.

The average high temperature in Boston for this time of year is 38 degrees. Temperatures soared on Thursday, though, jumping above 60 degrees in many locations across parts of New England.

A boost for places like the Brookline Golf Course, the weather has not been good for business at ski areas like Mount Wachusett in Princeton.

Still, ski staff said they’re open and ready for skiers.

Wachusett personnel were able to make snow earlier in the winter season during colder weather, officials said this week. The mountain is then scheduled to see more snow making on Friday night as temperatures are forecast to fall.

On local roads, plow truck operators such as Matt White of Salem have their equipment idling as they wait for more typical New England weather.

White said he works over the summer as a union worker. He said usually gets laid off during the winter, leaving him dependent on snow plowing operations.

“If the plow blades are down, we’re making money,” White said. “If they’re up, then we’ve just got to wait.”

Rain is set to roll across New England Thursday night. Friday may see another round of high temperatures around 60 degrees before temperatures cool off going into the weekend.

For more information and the latest forecast, check out the 7WEATHER Weather Blog.